B.C. College overrides Charter rights in landmark free speech case

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has ruled that Amy Hamm—a registered nurse and journalist—committed “professional misconduct” for expressing her views on sex and gender in published articles and public advocacy.

The complaint against Hamm was launched in 2020 after she publicly defended biological sex-based rights for women and criticized gender ideology. Hamm, who has written for outlets like The Post Millennial, The National Post, and Reduxx, became a target for activists after helping organize the 2021 Vancouver event featuring British gender-critical speaker Meghan Murphy.

Her outspoken stance on women-only spaces, transgender policies in prisons, and gender ideology in healthcare led to a formal investigation by the nursing regulator.

For nearly four years, Hamm has fought to defend her right to free expression, arguing that her advocacy outside of work has no bearing on her ability to care for patients. Despite this, the College ruled against her, finding her guilty of “professional misconduct” for her published writings and advocacy work.

Reacting to the decision, Hamm stated:

"I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn't over. I will always fight for free speech and women's sex-based rights. I'll have more to say in the near future."

Read the full decision here: Verdict