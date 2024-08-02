BC double murderer given full parole

A double murderer has been granted full parole.

Derik Lord murdered two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager.

Lord was given a life sentence for murdering Sharon Huenemann and Doris Leatherbarrow. He and his friend David Muir were hired by an acquaintance at their high school, Darren Huenneman, to kill his mom and grandmother so he could get a $4 million inheritance.

Lord was 17 when the murders happened and has always maintained his innocence.

He has been on day parole for four years, which has gone without incident.

“We have seen zero remorse from Derik, despite numerous hearings held at his request,” said one relative who spoke with CTV News.

Lord is not to have any contact with the victim’s families and cannot travel to Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland.