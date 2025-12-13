B.C.'s extortion epidemic hits immigration roadblock

Extortion suspects in B.C. have stalled deportation after claiming refugee status, leaving authorities scrambling while local businesses and neighbourhoods continue to face threats.

On the Rebel Roundup Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted in disbelief, highlighting how this loophole allows alleged criminals to stall deportation and potentially vanish into Canadian communities.

These suspects, identified by B.C.’s extortion task force, are accused of terrorizing the community and extorting businesses — yet the deportation process is now delayed while authorities verify their claims.

Sheila and Lise warn that every day these individuals remain in Canada is another day they can entrench themselves in society and exploit systemic loopholes.

Restoring sanity to the immigration system must be a top priority for the country. Sign our petition at NetZeroImmigration.com if you agree.