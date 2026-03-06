B.C. government billed taxpayers $3,900 for Amsterdam happy hour
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the British Columbia government to rein in international travel spending after records revealed taxpayers were billed $3,900 for a “happy hour” drink reception in Amsterdam.
According to freedom-of-information records obtained by the CTF, B.C.’s Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, through Trade and Invest British Columbia, hosted a reception during a conference at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in the Netherlands.
Invoices show the government spent about 2,457 euros — roughly $3,900 Canadian — to host approximately 50 attendees at the reception, working out to about $78 per person.
The documents also indicate the government extended the event from 1.5 hours to two hours, adding nearly $600 in additional costs to taxpayers.
“It sure looks like a bunch of officials had a good time partying it up with taxpayers’ money, but what value did normal British Columbians get from this $3,900 happy hour bill?” said Carson Binda, the CTF’s B.C. director.
“Why did these politicians and bureaucrats decide to bill B.C. taxpayers another $600 so they could party it up on our dime for another 30 minutes?” he added.
The reception took place during a June 2025 European trip by then–economic development minister Diana Gibson, who travelled to London, Amsterdam and Paris between June 8 and 13. She was accompanied by Rick Glumac, then minister of state for artificial intelligence and new technologies.
Government disclosures show Gibson’s trip cost $12,145, excluding the Amsterdam reception, while Glumac’s travel budget totalled $10,269.
“We need a culture change in Victoria because ministers and bureaucrats are blowing money on a happy hour in Holland while taxpayers back home struggle,” Binda said, urging Premier David Eby to tighten travel spending rules.
