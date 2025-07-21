Cull or Rescue? B.C. Ostrich Farm discusses what’s next if high court rules against them

Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich Farms awaits a federal appeal court ruling on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) order to slaughter 400 ostriches in Edgewood, B.C., vowing to continue the fight for farming sovereignty regardless of the outcome.

In today’s report, Pasitney the adult daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen and the farm’s spokesperson joins Rebel News to share what it felt like to have the farm’s arguments heard in court.

On July 15th, the high court heard why the CFIA’s rigid "stamping out" policy shouldn't justify killing a flock whose antibody-rich eggs are vital for therapeutic research. Victoria lawyer Umar Sheikh represents the farm, crowdfunded by supporters.

The Federal Court's decision earlier this spring, which upheld the CFIA’s cull order, is the subject of this appeal. This order was based on two ostrich carcasses that tested positive for avian flu in December, using the controversial PCR test.

The nearly 400 surviving birds have remained healthy and asymptomatic for over 180 days.

The Canadian government's plan to destroy a scientifically valuable ostrich flock has drawn international attention and accusations of overreach. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sent two formal pleas urging Canada to abandon its plan.

U.S. Medicare head Dr. Mehmet Oz has offered refuge for the ostriches at his 900-acre ranch.

Pasitney discusses the farm's next steps if the court battle is lost, including accepting the U.S. health officials’ offer to rescue the flock and preserve the ostriches' vital scientific research.