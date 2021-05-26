B.C. provincial travel restrictions don't stop Sea to Sky “Freedom Protestival”

If there was ever a place too beautiful to still be locked down, it’s Squamish, B.C.

Located along British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler, Squamish use to be a popular tourist spot for those who love mountains, trails and adventures, before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Normally, the Victoria Day long weekend attracts many looking to enjoy nature with good company during the month of May, while contributing to the town’s economy; however, thanks to provincial restrictions, the only thing happening in the small town this past weekend was the Sea to Sky Freedom Protestival, located at Junction Park.

Squamish local Lani Gelara organized the peaceful protest to empower those who have found themselves with more questions than answers regarding COVID- 19 to bravely unite in finding truth. Live music, kids’ play areas, motivational speeches, and a march with an array of freedom-focused signs brought smiles to the faces of almost everyone around.

Watch the full report to see me interview Lani and some of the other protesters about why they considered it important to be there. We also discuss whether any of the attendees who had travelled from the lower mainland experienced any increased police checks, which the RCMP stated would occur over the long weekend to ensure people were following COVID-19 restrictions on ‘non-essential’ travel.

At Rebel News, we have provided free legal counsel for many Canadians who have found themselves in legal trouble while fighting for Canada to remain a free and democratic society. If you would like us to continue to be able to do so, please donate what you can to our legal charity, in partnership with The Democracy Fund, at FightTheFines.com.