B.C. school district accused of advertising hard drugs to kids

A school district in British Columbia is facing backlash after a parent raised concerns over a booth displaying information about doing drugs at a school-sanctioned youth Pride event for kids in Grade 5 to 12.

“Always start on the lowest end and work your way up until you find your dose,” read a card obtained by the parent detailing how to use gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly referred to as the date rape drug, as CHEK News reported.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey weren't surprised to see such shameful messages coming from B.C., which has been the epicentre of Canada's lax approach to drug enforcement.

The mother who raised the issue was correct, Tamara said: “this is promoting drug use, and to elementary school children.”

Drea wondered, “how many people walked by that table — not to mention, was a teacher volunteer standing there at that table? I mean, this is sick.”

This isn't the first time Nanaimo, where the incident occurred, has made headlines over drug-related issues, noted Drea, recalling the city coming under fire for a crack pipe vending machine located outside of a hospital.

“The detail put into those pamphlets ... it's attractive to a 10-year-old and up,” Drea continued. “The number one killer [for 10-year-olds] is overdoses. This is sick, this is disgusting. There should be criminal charges in my opinion.”

This incident was “so disturbing” and shows “how far we've fallen as a society,” Tamara added.

“What kind of example are we showing our youth when they see this crime on the streets, when they see open-air drug use, when they see people in various states of mental disarray and psychosis, and the adults aren't doing anything about it. This isn't setting a good example.”