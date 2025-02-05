B.C. sends climate action cheques to prisoners while families struggle

The British Columbia government’s climate agenda has reached new levels of incompetence after it was revealed that Climate Action Tax Credit payments were sent to prisoners, despite them being ineligible for the program.

While hardworking British Columbians struggle under rising costs of living and skyrocketing carbon taxes, inmates — whose food, housing and medical needs are already covered by taxpayers — were receiving climate cheques meant for struggling families.

The NDP government is currently reviewing whether it can afford the $1,000 grocery rebate Premier David Eby promised during the election. Yet, somehow, there was no issue cutting cheques for prisoners.

According to the documents obtained by Rebel News, corrections officers were left scrambling to intercept and return the payments, recognizing the absurdity of the situation.

How does a program like this get so mismanaged?

This is just another example of the B.C. government prioritizing green optics over practical governance. Instead of ensuring programs function properly, bureaucrats push flashy initiatives with no oversight.

Meanwhile, regular families are being bled dry by carbon taxes — told to accept rebates as a band-aid for their financial pain, only to watch as the system collapses into a bureaucratic joke.

