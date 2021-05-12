B.C. tattoo shop facing backlash for “pro-choice” mask policy

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

Rebel News travelled up to Kelowna, B.C. to visit Ryan Scarpino of the tattoo shop Dynamic Studios.

Ryan is known for being a world-class tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and most recently, a human rights advocate standing up for freedom of choice.

On April 22, Kelowna’s Stuart Park hosted a freedom rally where the prominent anti-lockdown activist Chris Sky spoke and encouraged locals to stand up for their rights.

Ryan took the opportunity to announce to his community that his shop would be honouring the provincial mask mandate, and would not require patrons to show any sort of paperwork to prove they were exempt from wearing a mask.

Local media outlet Castanet covered the rally with the headline "Fans mob anti-mask leader," and mentioned Ryan in the article, claiming he declared "masks are not required at their studio.” Ryan says this is a gross oversimplification of his message.

Since the release of the article, Dynamic Studios has been visited by bylaw officers, and has been receiving negative reviews online. Ryan insists that his shop is not anti-mask, but rather pro-choice.

He wants to uphold the rights and dignity of his customers by respecting exemptions from mask mandates. Check out what Ryan had to say about freedom, small businesses and the impact of the lockdown restrictions on B.C.’s youth.