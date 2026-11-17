The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a Vernon bylaw officer's age complaint without a hearing, ruling she has "no reasonable prospect of proving that her age played any role" in a 2022 job competition.

The decision, Knipstrom v The City of Vernon, 2026 BCHRT 226, was issued by tribunal member Carol Whittome on October 30 and posted on the tribunal's website on November 9.

Holly Knipstrom joined Vernon as a part-time bylaw officer in 2018, at 56. In 2022, at 60, she competed for a permanent post against a colleague of about 42, a candidate in his mid-thirties and a fourth applicant. Knipstrom and the colleague tied at seven out of 13 on the written test; the colleague got the one point on a soil deposition question that Knipstrom missed, and the panel preferred her interview.

Knipstrom later learned a senior bylaw officer, with whom she had been in conflict since 2021, had told the two younger candidates to focus on soil deposition. She says a witness saw a text from the bylaw manager instructing him to prepare them. The City said the senior officer was not on the panel and had no access to the interview materials.

Whittome dismissed the case under section 27(1)(c) of the Human Rights Code, which lets the tribunal end a complaint with no reasonable prospect of success without making findings of fact. The ruling notes there was evidence the manager texted the senior officer about the competition and that he coached the two younger candidates, but finds "no evidence that the manager directed the senior bylaw officer" to do so because of age. Linking it to Knipstrom's age is "conjecture," Whittome wrote.

On the age gap, Whittome cited an earlier case in saying it is not enough for a complainant to say they belong to a protected group and were treated badly. Knipstrom said the City hired nobody over 60 into a permanent bylaw post in 2021; the City said it hired three people aged 59 to 60. Whittome found those figures proved nothing without evidence that candidates over 60 had applied. The tribunal does not decide whether the hiring process was fair.