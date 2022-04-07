Bernie Finn SLAMS sexual homework given to 10-yr-old school girls

Victorian MP Bernie Finn alleges the Education Department is exposing girls as young as 10 to inappropriate sexual material during school classes.

Finn raised the matter publicly with the Minister for Education, Labor MP James Merlino, stating:

"It is not often in this job I am absolutely shocked. I thought I'd seen everything."

Finn read out a letter from a constituent who shared a worksheet given to their 10-year-old daughter at school.

In quoting the letter, Finn said, "Part of her homework was to discuss his erections and ejaculation with her father. I find this very disturbing and sickening. I have complained to the school and was told it was just part of the curriculum. […] My daughter still plays with dolls and writes letters to the tooth fairy. There is no way any little girl should be told to ask these questions."

Finn then turned on the Chamber and furiously added, "Well, so say all of us. What the hell is going on in this state when 10-year-old girls are told to go home and talk to their father about his erections and ejaculations? What the hell is going on here?!

"How the hell are we supposed to protect our kids when this sort of perversion is in our schools? "This is what is being dished up to them on a daily basis in a primary school – not even a secondary school – a primary school. This is just unbelievable. It's staggering. "I could not imagine the reaction – I have three daughters – I could not imagine the reaction of any of them if they were told to do that. They would be traumatised for life. I don't think they'd ever recover. I'm not sure I'd recover. "It seems to be a part of the ongoing war by the Andrews government against children – in particular – in this state. Let kids be kids. "It is deplorable."

Finn asked those present if they would be happy if this was happening to their children.

"I ask the minister to conduct an urgent investigation to remove this material."

There has been no public response from the Minister of Education about the claim.