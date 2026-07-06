‘A full-blown hate assault spree’: Orthodox Jewish men targeted in Montreal

Another day, another apparent antisemitic attack in Montreal — and this one did not even make the news.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, four Orthodox Jewish men were allegedly targeted in separate incidents in Outremont by individuals who attempted to rip the religious hats from their heads.

In three of the four reported attacks, the perpetrators allegedly succeeded in stealing the hats.

The traditional fur hats, known as shtreimels, are custom-made for their owners. Members of Montreal’s Orthodox Jewish community also tend to know one another, making the hats extremely difficult to resell without attracting attention.

They have little to no value on the conventional resale market.

So, was this really about theft?

According to witnesses, the alleged attackers did not simply take the hats. They also reportedly spat on the Jewish victims and sprayed them with an unidentified substance.

One witness described the incidents as a coordinated campaign of intimidation.

“The group that went around on Friday night stealing shtreimels — the religious hats — surrounded someone in a wheelchair, spat all over him and verbally abused him,” the witness wrote.

“They also spat on other victims. This wasn’t just theft, but a full-blown hate assault spree on our streets.”

Security footage from one of the incidents appears to show a man getting out of a vehicle before approaching and attacking a Jewish man.

According to several sources who spoke with Rebel News, two or three additional people may have been inside the vehicle at the time.

For years, Canadians have been told that the rising hostility witnessed in Montreal’s streets is only about “Zionism” and opposition to Israel.

But the victims in these incidents were not Israeli politicians or government officials.

They were visibly Jewish men walking through the streets of Montreal during the Sabbath.

They were allegedly attacked, spat on, verbally abused and stripped of their religious clothing.

The incidents appear to be yet another example of the antisemitism spreading across Montreal — but the story received little to no attention from the city’s mainstream media outlets.

The latest allegations come amid a series of attacks and threats targeting Montreal’s Jewish community.

Jewish schools have been struck by gunfire. Swastikas have been painted on businesses. Jewish business owners have received death threats. Places of worship have been firebombed, and a Jewish father has been assaulted in front of his children.

This is occurring alongside the hostile demonstrations that have repeatedly taken over Montreal’s streets since the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

Despite the mounting number of incidents, members of the Jewish community continue to question whether municipal leaders and law enforcement are doing enough to stop the hatred before it escalates even further.

Anyone who recognizes the man appearing in the security footage, or who has information concerning the alleged attacks, is encouraged to contact Rebel News at [email protected].

Rebel News will continue following the case and providing updates as more information becomes available.