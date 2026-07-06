Toronto real estate agent/lawyer attacked — simply for being Jewish!

Meet Joseph Bitton, a Toronto real estate agent and lawyer who is now nursing some nasty wounds after being attacked for apparently no reason.

That’s not completely true, for there was a reason why Bitton was attacked: he is openly Jewish.

This much is clear from the mouth of his assailant: Abdulkadir Al-Jelani, 58. Al-Jelani began his assault by saying that he despises Jews and the state of Israel.

This disturbing incident happened last Tuesday afternoon when Bitton dropped by a commercial plaza in north Toronto to meet with some clients.

Video surveillance depicts Al-Jelani loitering in the plaza, smoking a cigarette and drinking out of a bottle.

As soon as Al-Jelani sees that Bitton is Jewish thanks to his kippah, he began verbally abusing Bitton. Al-Jelani said Bitton and other Jews are “baby killers committing genocide.” He also remarked that he was originally from Yemen and a Houthi.

Verbal abuse soon escalated to physical abuse as Al-Jelani began swinging a large, heavy pylon at Bitton, eventually throwing it at him.

Bitton was soon on the phone, calling 9-1-1. As well, a Good Samaritan tried to calm down Al-Jelani. But that proved to be of little avail as Al-Jelani found some roadside garbage to weaponize. Projectiles ranged from metal rods to rocks. Some of the items connected with Bitton.

Bitton followed Al-Jelani telling the police dispatcher in real time where he was headed. It began with an attempted escape by a public transit bus. But when Bitton told the driver that police were on their way, the driver put the bus in park, causing Al-Jelani to bolt yet again.

Al-Jelani’s reign of terror and attempted escape from the scene of the crime ended in a laneway behind an automotive repair shop. That’s when eight police officers cornered him. Al-Jelani was promptly handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser, all the while pleading that he had done nothing wrong.

Al-Jelani was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The sad reality is that this is happening way too frequently in Toronto and other cities — Jewish people being verbally and physically attacked simply for being Jewish.

It’s equal parts disturbing and gross. Stay tuned as Rebel News plans to cover Abdulkadir Al-Jelani’s trial in the weeks ahead. And hopefully we get to ask this reprobate why he hates Jews so much.