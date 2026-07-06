Toronto real estate agent/lawyer attacked — simply for being Jewish!
Antisemitic violence is skyrocketing in Olivia Chow's Toronto.
Meet Joseph Bitton, a Toronto real estate agent and lawyer who is now nursing some nasty wounds after being attacked for apparently no reason.
That’s not completely true, for there was a reason why Bitton was attacked: he is openly Jewish.
This much is clear from the mouth of his assailant: Abdulkadir Al-Jelani, 58. Al-Jelani began his assault by saying that he despises Jews and the state of Israel.
This disturbing incident happened last Tuesday afternoon when Bitton dropped by a commercial plaza in north Toronto to meet with some clients.
Video surveillance depicts Al-Jelani loitering in the plaza, smoking a cigarette and drinking out of a bottle.
As soon as Al-Jelani sees that Bitton is Jewish thanks to his kippah, he began verbally abusing Bitton. Al-Jelani said Bitton and other Jews are “baby killers committing genocide.” He also remarked that he was originally from Yemen and a Houthi.
Verbal abuse soon escalated to physical abuse as Al-Jelani began swinging a large, heavy pylon at Bitton, eventually throwing it at him.
Bitton was soon on the phone, calling 9-1-1. As well, a Good Samaritan tried to calm down Al-Jelani. But that proved to be of little avail as Al-Jelani found some roadside garbage to weaponize. Projectiles ranged from metal rods to rocks. Some of the items connected with Bitton.
Bitton followed Al-Jelani telling the police dispatcher in real time where he was headed. It began with an attempted escape by a public transit bus. But when Bitton told the driver that police were on their way, the driver put the bus in park, causing Al-Jelani to bolt yet again.
Al-Jelani’s reign of terror and attempted escape from the scene of the crime ended in a laneway behind an automotive repair shop. That’s when eight police officers cornered him. Al-Jelani was promptly handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser, all the while pleading that he had done nothing wrong.
Al-Jelani was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.
The sad reality is that this is happening way too frequently in Toronto and other cities — Jewish people being verbally and physically attacked simply for being Jewish.
It’s equal parts disturbing and gross. Stay tuned as Rebel News plans to cover Abdulkadir Al-Jelani’s trial in the weeks ahead. And hopefully we get to ask this reprobate why he hates Jews so much.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-06 19:19:25 -0400 FlagStupid Carney is tacitly allowing this Jew hatred to fester. It will increase as more Muslims flood the country and more politicians seek their vote.