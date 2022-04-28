Biden admin creates 'Disinformation Governance Board' to combat 'spread of disinformation'

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just as George Orwell intended, the Biden administration is set to create a “Ministry of Truth” to dictate acceptable narratives in the media. Or perhaps not. What might have been described as an Orwellian nightmare just a decade ago is now becoming a reality as the Department of Homeland Security prepares to create a “Disinformation Governance Board” to fight against so-called Russian “disinformation.”

As the months head into the mid-term elections, the Biden administration’s DHS wants to combat Russian influence in American politics through the establishment of a new committee on public information, which will be led by Nina Jankowicz, a supposed “disinformation fellow,” best known dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as a product of the Trump campaign.

Jankowicz suggested that the laptop, which was later verified by multiple media outlets, as a “Russian influence op.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that the DHS established the board to combat online disinformation, which happened just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter. It will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers and principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

"The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat," Mayorkas testified, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities.

The move has garnered massive pushback from conservatives, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called the board “a disgrace,” and demanded answers from Mayorkas on how it intends to operate. Hawley described how the Biden administration previously activated the FBI against parents at school board meetings over their opposition to Critical Race Theory and transgender ideology.

“Dissolve this monstrosity immediately,” wrote Hawley.

The Administration that activated the FBI against parents at school board meetings now has created a government Disinformation Board to monitor all Americans’ speech. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden & Secretary Mayorkas: dissolve this monstrosity immediately pic.twitter.com/hSnMpREizI — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 28, 2022

His remarks were echoed by other members of Congress, including Rep. Troy Nehls, who pointed out that they “didn’t need an information governance board until [Elon Musk] threatened their control over the narrative.”

They didn't need a 'Disinformation Governance Board' until @elonmusk threatened their control over the narrative. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) April 27, 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert called the news “dystopian.”

The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened.



Today's news of a Biden backed "Disinformation Governance Board” is dystopian.



They can't afford to let the truth be anything but what they say. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 27, 2022

As detailed by the National Review’s David Harsanyi, there’s nothing in the Constitution that explains how Mayorkas can oversee speech.

“It gets tedious to point this out, but you can vividly imagine the thermonuclear meltdown the country would be (rightly) subjected to if a Republican president assembled a government panel tasked with weeding out ‘disinformation,’” wrote Harsanyi. “To our technocrats’ dismay, this isn’t Europe, where the state can dictate allowable speech and sometimes arrests those who don’t abide. Here, citizens are the ones who call out the state for peddling misinformation, not the other way around.”

“The pro-censorship Left, which is to say the vast majority of contemporary Democrats, now have Barack Obama on board as well,” he continued. “The one-time neoliberal champion of free speech — a freedom he employed aggressively to mislead the American people when it served his partisan interests — alleged during a recent Stanford University speech that “people are dying” from misinformation. And, you know, if censorship can save one life . . .”