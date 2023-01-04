BREAKING: Biden administration extends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for non-citizen international travelers through April
Despite the porous southern border allowing a constant stream of illegal entries into the country, the Biden administration is continuing its policies of barring unvaccinated travelers from entering the US.
The Biden administration extended its emergency proclamation on Wednesday that requires all non-citizen international travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they wish to enter into the United States.
The emergency proclamation, which was set to expire on January 8, 2023, has been extended until April 10, 2023, according to a press release by the US Department of Homeland Security.
This makes the United States one of the last countries in the world to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for non-citizens.
NEW - United States quietly extends COVID vaccination mandate for non-citizen international arrivals through April 10, 2023, per emergency amendment.https://t.co/kFHIBXuGLt— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 4, 2023
The emergency proclamation states, “On October 25, 2021, the President issued a proclamation, Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic, to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination as an added tool to the current multi-layered strategy to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States.”
It continues:
The Proclamation rescinds the previous proclamations for COVID-19 related travel restrictions and governs the entry into the United States of noncitizen nonimmigrants traveling to the United States by air. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Order on October 25, 2021, and amendments to that Order on October 30, 2021 and April 4, 2022, providing further instructions on implementing the Presidential Proclamation. The Proclamation also requires DHS to take steps to ensure that airlines do not permit noncitizens barred from entry under the Proclamation to board an aircraft traveling to the United States.
To implement the Proclamation, TSA issued this Emergency Amendment (EA)….Together with the Presidential Proclamation and the CDC Order, these policies are intended to limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, is introduced, transmitted, and spread into and throughout the United States, potentially overwhelming United States healthcare and public health resources, endangering the health and safety of the American people, and threatening the security of our civil aviation system. Given the resumption of air travel as worldwide restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to ease, these policies will, consistent with the measures required by Executive Order 13998 of January 21, 2021 (Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel), advance the safety and security of the air traveling public, the government personnel responsible for ensuring the security of air travel, and the millions of individuals employed by the United States air travel industry, as well as their families and communities, while also allowing the domestic and global economy to continue its recovery from the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all foreign air carriers must perform the measures described in this EA.
While illegal immigrants continue flooding through the US' southern border in record-breaking numbers, without providing proof of vaccination, law-abiding unvaccinated Canadians remain unable to visit the United States.
Rebel News reached out to US Department of Homeland Security and US Border Patrol for further details.
- By Katie Daviscourt
