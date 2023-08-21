Biden administration quietly auctions Trump's border wall segments, countering Republican expansion plans

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

President Biden is discreetly auctioning off segments of the border wall initiated by former President Donald Trump, in a move that could stymie Republican efforts to mandate its expansion.

GovPlanet, a website known for conducting online sales of military surplus items, has featured listings for hundreds of unutilized components of the southern border wall in the recent past, Summit News reports.

Since April, 81 steel square structural tubes – intended for use in the 30-foot sections of the wall – have been sold, generating a revenue of $2 million.

Last Tuesday, more than 700 hollow beams, each 28 feet in length, were sold in five different lots at a price of $212 apiece. Additionally, over the next two Tuesdays, over a dozen more are available for purchase through auctions.

This occurs even as the Senate, under Democratic control, has passed a portion of a Republican-initiated bill that could lead to the wall's expansion.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the DailyMail and TIPP indicates that the majority of Americans favor finishing the wall, signifying broad backing for the former President's stance.

Advertisements for the auctions were seen on the Gov Planet website in the previous week, showcasing the substantial steel constructs laid on the ground.

One particular offer included 162 Nucor tubes available for $29,000, an entry later updated to reflect the sale.

The posted listings contained various photographs, detailing the dimensions of the items on sale and depicting them scattered around the vicinity of the southern border.

This development coincides with criticism from Republican members targeting President Biden for neglecting the southern border during his official visits last week to the border states of Arizona and New Mexico.

The President's visit to Arizona happened simultaneously with a border field hearing hosted by the House Oversight Committee's Republicans in the same state – specifically in Cochise County.

The Republican legislators blasted their Democratic counterparts for not participating and further censured the administration's lack of action concerning the border predicament.

In the wake of new immigration policies introduced by the Biden administration, which were aimed at diminishing migrant crossings, there were indications last month of a resurgence in the number of attempted entries.