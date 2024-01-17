Biden admin set to redesignate Houthis as terrorist organization, reversing earlier decision
This move reverses an earlier decision made shortly after President Biden assumed office. According to the Associated Press, the re-designation is likely to be announced as early as Wednesday, following a series of attacks by the group on merchant ships in recent months.
The Biden administration is anticipated to redesignate the Houthis, a Yemen-based militant group supported by Iran and previously recognized as a terrorist organization, as an official terrorist group.
This move reverses an earlier decision made shortly after President Biden assumed office. According to the Associated Press, the re-designation is likely to be announced as early as Wednesday, following a series of attacks by the group on merchant ships in recent months.
Recently, the U.S. initiated airstrikes against the terrorist organization in response to their interference with global trade in the Red Sea, with Biden labeling the group as a terrorist organization late last week, the Daily Wire reports.
“Nothing to update yet on the FTO designation,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday. “We’re still in the process of reviewing it.”
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on Thursday, the United States, in collaboration with the United Kingdom and backed by Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, carried out airstrikes against the Houthis.
“This multinational action targeted radar systems, air defense systems, and storage and launch sites for one way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles,” the statement said. “These strikes have no association with and are separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive coalition of over 20 countries operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden.”
U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, U.S. Air Forces Central and Combined Forces Air Component Commander Ninth Air Force, stated that U.S. forces “executed deliberate strikes on over 60 targets at 16 Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems.”
Grynkewich noted that the strikes involved the use of over 100 precision-guided munitions of different kinds, including missiles launched from submarines.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.