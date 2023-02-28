Biden administration urges Congress to renew controversial FISA surveillance program
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday arguing that maintaining Title VII, particularly Section 702, is a 'top legislative priority' for the administration.
The Biden administration has formally requested that Congress reauthorize Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial spy program set to expire at the end of the year.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday arguing that maintaining Title VII, particularly Section 702, is a “top legislative priority” for the administration.
Section 702, enacted in 2008, is used to monitor non-U.S. citizens abroad, but Title VII also contains other sections that concern procedures and protections for surveillance of U.S. persons abroad.
In their letter, Garland and Haines emphasized the critical role of Section 702 in identifying and protecting against national security threats posed by countries such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, including “conventional and cyber threats,” the Daily Wire reported.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Section 702 is an “invaluable tool” that protects Americans every day and is crucial to the response to threats from various adversaries.
However, privacy and civil liberty advocates have raised concerns about warrantless surveillance and the mass incidental collection of data, including the communications of Americans in contact with a foreign target.
Some lawmakers, including both Republicans and Democrats, have also signaled opposition to FISA in its current form.
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal has called for “meaningful reforms” to protect Fourth Amendment rights, while Republican Rep. Andy Biggs has sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers about “backdoor searches” sifting through FISA data that appear to have targeted politicians.
Garland and Haines acknowledged in their letter that the intelligence community and Justice Department “are committed to engaging with Congress on potential improvements to the authority that fully preserve its efficacy.” Members of Congress will have the opportunity to question Garland and Haines about the FISA program when they appear before key committees in the coming days.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.