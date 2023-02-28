Biden administration urges Congress to renew controversial FISA surveillance program

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

The Biden administration has formally requested that Congress reauthorize Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial spy program set to expire at the end of the year.

The Biden administration has formally requested that Congress reauthorize Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial spy program set to expire at the end of the year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday arguing that maintaining Title VII, particularly Section 702, is a “top legislative priority” for the administration.

Section 702, enacted in 2008, is used to monitor non-U.S. citizens abroad, but Title VII also contains other sections that concern procedures and protections for surveillance of U.S. persons abroad.

In their letter, Garland and Haines emphasized the critical role of Section 702 in identifying and protecting against national security threats posed by countries such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, including “conventional and cyber threats,” the Daily Wire reported.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Section 702 is an “invaluable tool” that protects Americans every day and is crucial to the response to threats from various adversaries.

However, privacy and civil liberty advocates have raised concerns about warrantless surveillance and the mass incidental collection of data, including the communications of Americans in contact with a foreign target.

Some lawmakers, including both Republicans and Democrats, have also signaled opposition to FISA in its current form.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal has called for “meaningful reforms” to protect Fourth Amendment rights, while Republican Rep. Andy Biggs has sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers about “backdoor searches” sifting through FISA data that appear to have targeted politicians.

Garland and Haines acknowledged in their letter that the intelligence community and Justice Department “are committed to engaging with Congress on potential improvements to the authority that fully preserve its efficacy.” Members of Congress will have the opportunity to question Garland and Haines about the FISA program when they appear before key committees in the coming days.