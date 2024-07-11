Biden braces for 'big-boy' press conference amid campaign turmoil

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is set to face a critical test of his leadership and cognitive abilities as he prepares for a rare solo press conference following the NATO summit in Washington. The high-stakes event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, comes as the 81-year-old president grapples with mounting concerns about his fitness for office in the wake of his widely criticized debate performance.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly referred to the upcoming event as a "big-boy press conference," signaling the administration's awareness of its significance, the New York Post reported. The conference will put Biden's improvisational speaking skills and stamina under intense scrutiny as he attempts to reassure the American public of his capacity to serve another term.

Since his June 27 debate performance, which many observers characterized as a "train wreck," Biden has largely adhered to prepared remarks in public appearances. His recent campaign efforts in Pennsylvania were notably brief, with the president speaking for just 10 minutes at events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

In a pre-recorded interview with ABC News last week, Biden attributed his poor debate showing to a cold, dismissing suggestions of cognitive decline. However, this explanation has done little to quell the growing chorus of voices within his own party calling for him to step aside.

The president's decision to participate in a Trump-style call-in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday, where he challenged "elites" in his party to publicly oppose him, underscores the defensive posture of his campaign.

As Biden prepares to face the White House press corps, the pressure is on for him to deliver a commanding performance that can silence his critics and reinvigorate his faltering re-election bid. The outcome of this "big-boy press conference" could prove pivotal in shaping public perception of the president's fitness for office as the 2024 election season intensifies.