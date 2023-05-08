Biden Energy Secretary announces new efficiency regulations in bid to combat climate change
Energy Secretary Granholm stated that the administration is 'using all of the tools at our disposal to save Americans money while promoting innovations that will reduce carbon pollution and combat the climate crisis.'
The Biden administration’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm unveiled new efficiency regulations for dishwashers, beverage vending machines, and electric motors on Friday, as part of the administration's ongoing efforts to reduce power consumption and tackle climate change.
Granholm stated that the new restrictions would lower expenses for American consumers due to decreased energy usage, and emphasized the administration's commitment to promoting innovation that reduces carbon emissions, the Daily Wire reported.
Beginning in 2027, new dishwashers imported into the US will be required to consume 27% less power and use 34% less water, with compact models needing a 22% reduction in power and an 11% decrease in water usage, according to Bloomberg Law's analysis.
Energy Department officials estimate that while consumers may pay $15 more for a new dishwasher, they will experience three times the savings in energy costs over the appliance's lifetime.
The Energy Department anticipates the new dishwasher standards will save households $168 million annually on utility bills. Regulations for electric motors are projected to save businesses $464 million per year, while vending machine rules will account for an additional $20 million in annual savings.
The Energy Department has now implemented efficiency crackdowns for 16 product categories in 2023, maintaining that these measures preserve reliability and performance across various appliances and equipment. The Biden administration, dedicated to a comprehensive effort to reduce carbon emissions, has introduced several similar regulations over the past two years.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
