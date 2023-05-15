Biden laughs off border crisis concerns, claims situation is ‘much better’

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Despite a record-breaking influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border, President Joe Biden downplayed the severity of the situation over the weekend, even laughing when queried about it.

President Joe Biden, enjoying a bicycle ride near his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, this Sunday, was accosted by a question regarding the current crisis on the U.S. southern border.

His response, marked by laughter, asserted that the situation was "much better" than anticipated by most. The president further dismissed the notion of making a personal visit to the border, arguing it would be "disruptive."

“How do you think things are going at the border?”



BIDEN: “Much better than you all expected. Ha ha ha.”



“Do you have any plans to visit the border?”



BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/nJV3HXd4ut — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

These remarks from the president come in the wake of an unprecedented surge in migrant apprehensions. Just last week, Border Patrol agents detained a record-breaking 83,000 individuals attempting to enter the U.S. illegally. This number is the highest in U.S. history and follows the discontinuation of Title 42, a public health statute invoked during the pandemic to curb the tide of illegal immigration.

The anticipation of Title 42's termination had led to a dramatic increase in individuals amassing at the border, eager to cross. Estimates suggest that up to 700,000 people, including a significant number from Central America, were awaiting entry.

Brandon Judd, president of a union representing Border Patrol agents, divulged that apprehensions exceeded 10,000 on multiple days during the past week. This influx poses a substantial challenge to federal agents tasked with managing border security.

To provide a sense of the burden these numbers place on federal agents, one can consider a statement from former president Barack Obama's DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson. In a 2019 MSNBC interview, Johnson mentioned that 1,000 daily apprehensions of illegal border crossers would "overwhelm the system." He went on to express his inability to fathom the implications of 4,000 apprehensions per day.

Critics and experts have attributed the current border crisis to President Biden's immigration policies, arguing that they have inadvertently incentivized illegal border crossings. However, despite these allegations and the record-breaking numbers, the president maintains an optimistic outlook, asserting that the situation is much better than expected. His decision to not visit the border and witness the crisis firsthand, though, has drawn criticism from conservatives.