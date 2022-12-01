Biden's 'non-binary' appointee placed on leave following criminal complaint

Sam Brinton

Joe Biden appointee Sam Brinton, who identifies as “non-binary,” has been placed on leave after a criminal complaint was filed against him for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at an airport.

Brinton, who serves in an executive role at the U.S. Department of Energy in charge of U.S. nuclear waste disposal, allegedly removed a luggage tag from a Vera Bradley suitcase bag and dropped it into his handbag, and “left the area at a quick pace” in September.

As detailed by Alpha News, which uncovered the criminal complaint, Brinton has been open about his sexual kinks and was primarily a pro-gay activist who taught “Kink 101” workshops at college campuses.

Brinton, who often wears a dress, bragged about being “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership” after his appointment to office.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Alpha News reported:

Law enforcement at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport were alerted to a missing suitcase in the baggage claim area on Sept. 16. The adult female victim said she flew into MSP on a Delta flight from New Orleans and went to retrieve her checked bag at carousel seven. Airport records confirmed the navy blue Vera Bradley roller bag arrived at 4:40 p.m. but was missing from the carousel. So law enforcement reviewed video surveillance footage from the baggage claim area and observed Brinton removing a navy blue roller bag from carousel seven, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint says Brinton removed a luggage tag from the bag, placed it into a handbag he was carrying, and “then left the area at a quick pace.” Brinton arrived at MSP Airport around 4:27 p.m. on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., but did not check a bag, meaning he had no reason to visit baggage claim, according to the complaint.

In a statement to the Hill, an Energy Dept. spokesperson confirmed that Brinton was put on leave after the incident, which was reported and garnered significant attention on social media. It is unclear if he was put on leave before or after the incident made the news.

“Sam Brinton is on leave from DOE, and Dr. Kim Petry is performing the duties of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition,” said the spokesperson.

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport authorities say that an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.