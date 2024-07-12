Biden's cabinet meetings scarce as age concerns mount
Reports suggest infrequent gatherings and limited interaction with the president amid growing scrutiny.
President Joe Biden's administration is facing increased scrutiny over the frequency and nature of Cabinet meetings, as concerns about the 81-year-old leader's age and health continue to grow. A recent CNN report reveals that the last full Cabinet meeting occurred over nine months ago, on October 2, 2023.
The report cites an unnamed Cabinet secretary who expressed uncertainty about Biden's condition due to limited face-to-face interactions. Sources told CNN that when meetings did occur, they were tightly controlled, with Cabinet members required to submit questions and talking points in advance, the Daily Wire reports.
In response to the story, the White House shared a statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who characterized the described practices as "standard" for any administration, emphasizing that "there should not be surprise in Cabinet meetings."
This revelation comes at a time when Biden is working to reassure supporters of his capability to lead effectively and run for a second term. His recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump, where he appeared to struggle at times, has fueled further speculation about his fitness for office.
The situation has drawn attention from House Republicans, who have been pressing Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment since February. Their calls intensified following a special counsel report that mentioned Biden exhibiting memory problems.
Adding to the controversy, NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd revealed on his podcast that an unnamed Cabinet official had privately questioned Biden's ability to seek re-election as early as two years ago. Todd described the situation as "the classic open secret" that many were hesitant to discuss openly.
As the 2024 election approaches, these reports are likely to intensify the debate over Biden's fitness for a second term, with both supporters and critics closely watching the president's public appearances and administrative decisions.
