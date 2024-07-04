Biden vows to stay in the race amid swirling dropout rumors

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Scathing media reports have forced U.S. President Joe Biden to deny a potential withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. the Daily Wire reported.

The New York Times earlier suggested his campaign was in jeopardy if he failed to quell concerns about his mental fitness.

In a statement, Biden said: "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running." He emphatically added, "No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win."

Vice President Kamala Harris reinforced the message, pledging unwavering support: "We will not back down. We will follow our President's lead. We will fight, and we will win."

The Biden campaign swiftly mobilized to quash speculation, sending supporters a prompt fundraising email to reaffirm the President's commitment.

Simultaneously, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) circulated a message emphasizing Biden's role as the party leader. They claimed victory not only for him but for Democrats "up and down the ballot this fall."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the sentiment when questioned by reporters, responding with an unequivocal "Absolutely not" to inquiries about Biden potentially dropping out.

This coordinated pushback comes as the Biden campaign grapples with persistent concerns about the 81-year-old president's age and cognitive abilities.