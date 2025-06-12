While listed as attending the 2025 Bilderberg Meetings, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne would not confirm his participation when questioned in the House of Commons.

“Is the Minister of Finance planning on travelling to the Bilderberg meetings this week using taxpayer dollars?” Conservative MP Dean Allison asked on Tuesday. “I’m very proud to answer questions from my colleague,” replied Minister Champagne, though he proceeded to deflect.

Champagne will attend the Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 12-15, according to the organization's website.

MP Allison questioned the finance minister about prioritizing Bilderberg meetings over budget presentation. “He seems to be very interested [in] where I am going,” replied Champagne.

Cabinet initially stated no budget would be tabled in 2025, having survived a confidence vote on the matter. Prime Minister Mark Carney clarified the budget will be tabled in the fall.

The Prime Minister faced scrutiny regarding his prior involvement with the Bilderberg Group, an exclusive, annual gathering of influential figures that fuels speculation about covert manipulation of global affairs.

Carney, a former Bilderberg steering committee member who claims to be a Liberal outsider, participated in meetings with Henry Kissinger and Jared Kushner, notably at the 2019 Montreux gathering. He also joined Minister Champagne last year in Madrid, Spain.

Though billed as an open forum on world issues, the secretive Bilderberg Meetings have sparked both curiosity and suspicion. While the 2024 agenda covered climate change and the future of warfare, this year emphasizes depopulation and migration, Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and more.

The Bilderberg Meeting, governed by the Chatham House Rule, is an annual gathering of over 150 influential political, financial, and industrial leaders, as reported by True North.

Funded privately with corporate backers, the organization has limited information available, though attendee lists reveal notable figures. Participants can’t be identified by the comments they make.

“Why is Carney’s Finance Minister being so secretive about spending taxpayers’ money to travel to the Bilderberg Conference rather than actually doing his job and tabling a budget?” asked Conservative MP Chris Warkentin on social media.

“This is such an odd exchange,” added MP Aaron Gunn. “Why is he dodging the question?”

Conspiracy theories allege the Bilderberg Group seeks a "New World Order" or global dictatorship, often connected to the UN, WHO, Bohemian Grove, and Club of Rome.

Bilderberg is alleged by some to be a shadow government influencing global affairs, with Mark Carney's ascent to prime minister and his involvement with the World Economic Forum presented as evidence.

Despite claiming to exit international roles like Bilderberg upon taking office, Carney's vague departure has created ambiguity. He also left Brookfield Asset Management in January, shortly before announcing his move to partisan politics.

Social media users on X have accused the Bilderberg Group of orchestrating his leadership, alleging "foreign interference," according to the Western Standard.