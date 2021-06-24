With Bill C-10, the Liberals want complete control over your internet content

  • By Rebel News
  • June 24, 2021

True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter) joined Ezra Levant to discuss the Liberal's new hate speech law and Bill C-10

"Bill C-10 laid a regulatory framework to start penalizing people that publish offending content defined by this new bill that we haven't yet seen in much detail," said Lawton. "As much as they want to say, 'oh, we're not going after content,' wait until you see the next bill."

The two also discussed Ezra's past battle alongside Mark Steyn to repeal the highly controversial Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act — which the Liberals are now considering resurrecting. 

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

