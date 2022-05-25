Bill Gates features on WEF panel titled 'Preparing for the next pandemic'

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool spoke some facts relating to Bill Gates, asking viewers if this is someone that people should trust to direct society's future as global organizations plan for the next pandemic.

Bill Gates was on the panel titled "preparing for the next pandemic".



Here are a few facts about Bill that may surprise you, the question is: are these the sort of people that you would trust to handle a pandemic or any "upcoming pandemics"?



— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 25, 2022

“William Gates, otherwise known as Bill Gates. He's the biggest owner of farmland in the United States. If you didn't know that already. And I wonder why,” Brackpool said.

“But he also invested in smallpox vaccines back in November 2021 and then warned of a smallpox terror attack or terror attacks in the upcoming year or so. What a coincidence,” Brackpool hinted.

“The baby formula shortage has reached worrying levels in the United States. But don't worry, back in 2020, a company called Bio Milk was started up to produce artificial human breast milk from human mammary,” something that will soon be commercially available.

“The company received $3.5 million from a fund that was co-founded by big U.S. businessmen. What a coincidence,” Brackpool opined.

The creator of Microsoft continues to be exactly what he is, a business man with a plan.

