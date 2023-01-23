Bill Maher slams Democrats for leftist indoctrination in schools

Rebel News is sending a team of SEVEN reporters, videographers and producers led by our fearless Rebel Commander Ezra Levant to Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 to cover the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting. Please donate to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee!

Bill Maher, the host of HBO's “Real Time,” recently highlighted the Democratic Party's role in the leftist indoctrination occurring in schools across the nation.

During a panel discussion, he said, “We live in a prison yard in this country, which is everything is tribal. And like anything that has to do with schools or education is something really the Democrats have to answer for because they control it,” Fox News reported.

“I mean, when you look at the Democratic Convention, it’s like three-quarters of them are teachers. My sister’s a teacher. I’m a big defender of teachers, but what’s going on in schools is outrageous, and somebody needs to answer for it,” said Maher.

Andrew Sullivan, former editor of The New Republic, noted that one of the issues in schools today is the lack of authority figures.

He stated, “Children who are taught there’s no such thing as authority, the most important thing is expressing yourself at all times, are never held responsible for anything or constantly being excused for everything, they’re gonna end up this way. They need direction. People need authority.”

Furthermore, Sullivan mentioned the difficulties of introducing topics such as gender identity to small children: “Why does a four-year-old come in, instead of teaching them the colors, you’re telling them, ‘Pick your pronoun’? Where on earth did that come from? And who told us it was going to be imposed on children?”

Sullivan, who is gay, expressed his frustration at the teachers attempting to indoctrinate children. He commented, “I don’t want to teach five-year-olds about being gay. I think wait a little bit, and they’ll pick it up anyway. It’s not like they can’t watch the TV.”

He went on to say that these teachings are “done in order to placate certain special interests in Washington, mainly the LGBTQIA+ people who’ve also been captured by the far left.” Maher expressed his confusion as to why the Democratic Party wanted to “die on” this hill, to which Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added that medical students are being trained to say that puberty blockers are reversible.

Maher responded, “And that’s, and this is coming from the ‘We’re the science people.’”