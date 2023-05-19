Billboard Chris mobbed by trans activists in Oxford

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Over the last three years, Billboard Chris has been walking around North America, campaigning against the transitioning of children and performing outreach. Canadian Chris Elston, a father of two girls decided to take a stand against gender ideology known as Billboard Chris has come to the U.K. and Ireland to expand his outreach.

Gender ideology is a pseudo-religious movement which claims that children can be born in the wrong body. It teaches that we all have a ‘gender identity’ which takes precedence over our biological sex. Girls struggling with adolescence, with puberty, with anxiety, etc., are especially vulnerable to this craze, as covered so well in Abigail Shrier’s book, ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’.

With the World Health Organisation's “Compulsory Sexuality Education” framework now being used across the western world, gender ideology is being taught to young children as part of the curriculum. In some parts of North America gender affirming care is available to minors but in the UK it is not currently available, as the High Court in England laid out, children cannot give informed consent to these harmful, life-altering drugs.

On December 1st, 2020, the High Court in London ruled that children are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to undergo treatment with puberty-blocking drugs. All children under 16 years of age had to immediately come off of puberty blockers, and clinicians were instructed to seek court approval to treat children aged 16 and 17. Some campaigners seek to overturn this.

