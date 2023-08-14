Biological male dominates Western Canadian female powerlifting competition

Instagram / rawrlifts

A biological man who identifies as a “transgender woman” set a new women's national record at a powerlifting competition in Manitoba this weekend.

Competing at the Canadian Powerlifting Union's 2023 Western Canadian Championship, Anna Andres, 40, competed in the “Female Masters Unequipped” category, handily beating the other two competitors in the division.

Advanced results obtained by Reduxx show that Andres “total” powerlifting score — a sum of the competitors' heaviest weight lifted for squat, bench press and deadlift — was more than 200lbs more than the next closest competitor. The outlet noted that Andres' performance would have ranked near the top of the men's competition.

A source present at the event alleges the transgender competitor set both a Canadian women's national record and unofficial women's world powerlifting record at the event, Reduxx reported.

On Instagram, Andres shared a video from the event, along with a caption that read:

Today I did some lifting. Not just some lifting. I got to lift with friends from across Canada. Friends who welcome me and love me and want me to be there. Friends who support trying to be the best me. I couldn’t ask for more than that, could I? Keep in mind I turned 40 a week ago so suddenly being master 1 is kind of hollow. That in mind, I got every masters record and two unofficial world masters records. I don’t care about records. I care about being there with my friends. I missed bench because the platform was very slick so I basically Larson pressed my two good lifts. I missed my third dead because I wasn’t strong enough today. Cool story, do better next time, right? Anyways. It’s been about 14 hours, the caffeine is wearing off. Time to sleep. Thank you for having me friends. I am always honoured to be allowed to be there with you. I hope I earn it. (I got a lot of messages today but I was on the road for 11 hours so if I missed anyone I’m sorry).

The Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) ruleset, which the event was held under, allows competitors to self-identify genders. Shortly before this gender policy was announced, transgender Andres generated controversy with remarks degrading female powerlifters' abilities.

“Why is women's bench so bad?” Andres asked followers in a post on Instagram. “I mean, not compared to me. We all know that I'm a tranny freak, so that doesn't count.”

“I literally don't understand why it's so bad,” Andres continued.

Linda Blade, author of Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport and founder of the International Consortium on Female Sport (ICFS), told Reduxx that since the ICFS became aware of Andres' “unethical participation in CPU female powerlifting in January of 2023, we have written letters, helped affected athletes obtain legal representation, and worked very hard to convince CPU to align with its own international federation to ensure fairness for Canadian women.”

The International Powerlifting Federation released a statement regarding transgender athletes competing in the sport this March.

“The CPU insists on championing this unfairness and we condemn it wholeheartedly,” Blade said.