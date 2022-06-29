Bitcoin, Blood Data and Mullets | Andrew Says at Collision 2022 Tech Conference
Rebel News took to the massive tech conference to ask entrepreneurs about their crypto-related businesses and speak to attendees about whether they have been holding, buying or holding off on crypto.
Rebel News descended on the Collision 2022 conference in Toronto, a massive tech conference that saw vendors, corporations and entrepreneurs alike showcasing hundreds of new businesses and technologies.
Many of the businesses present included data harvesting, wellness apps and even artificial intelligence. Tech entrepreneurs were generally straightforward, however, bluntly stating how many corporations are looking for data and automated customer service.
Perhaps surprisingly, the conference presented extremely little in the way of 'social justice' and 'pride'.
