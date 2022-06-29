Bitcoin, Blood Data and Mullets | Andrew Says at Collision 2022 Tech Conference

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News descended on the Collision 2022 conference in Toronto, a massive tech conference that saw vendors, corporations and entrepreneurs alike showcasing hundreds of new businesses and technologies.

We asked entrepreneurs about their crypto-related businesses and spoke to attendees about whether they have been holding, buying or holding off on crypto.

Everyone's answer was different, so stay tuned to BitcoinReports.ca to get all the coverage from Collision 2022.

Many of the businesses present included data harvesting, wellness apps and even artificial intelligence. Tech entrepreneurs were generally straightforward, however, bluntly stating how many corporations are looking for data and automated customer service.

Perhaps surprisingly, the conference presented extremely little in the way of 'social justice' and 'pride'.