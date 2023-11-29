BLM leader endorses Trump for 2024, slams Biden’s policies

Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, expressing disillusionment with the Democratic Party.

Appearing on ‘FOX & Friends,’ Fisher discussed the reasons behind some Black voters' shift away from the Democrats as they consider their choices for the next election.

Fisher criticized the Democrats for what he perceives as hypocrisy and policies detrimental to the Black community. "We're not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone's for us and when someone is not, and it's obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us," he stated.

"The policies actually strike at the heart of the Black family and the nuclear family," he added, Fox News reported.

During an earlier interview on "The Kim Iversen Show," Fisher praised Trump for his policies aimed at uplifting the Black community, contrasting them with those of the Democrats, which he labeled as racist. "Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it's a racist party. Donald Trump is just the opposite. He's he's going to tell you how it is. He's going to give it to you straight," Fisher said.

Fisher’s endorsement comes amid signs of growing support for Trump among Black voters in key battleground states, as indicated by a New York Times/Siena College poll. This poll showed an increase in Trump's support from Black voters in states like Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, from 8% in 2020 to 22%.

Additionally, recent polling data suggests a decrease in Black voters' support for President Biden, with only 41% expressing a desire for him to run for a second term and just 55% likely to support him in a general election. These figures represent a significant decline from the high approval ratings Biden enjoyed among Black voters early in his presidency.

Fisher argued that Black voters still supporting the Democrats are misinformed and lack education on Trump's policies and their benefits to the Black community. He expressed a personal admiration for Trump, stating, "They don't really understand because they don't educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history, but if they do that, and it's going to take… educated leaders to getting the word out there, I think that it'll happen on its own, and it'll be organic, because personally, I love the man."