BLM, oilsands and the lockdown: Glen Carritt is running for mayor of Innisfail, Alberta

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, we interviewed Glen Carritt after he resigned in protest when his Innisfail, Alberta council slammed him for standing up for small businesses.

And now, Glen — the founder of the United We Roll convoy — is running for mayor.

Rebel News viewers may remember that Innisfail was the location of one of our biggest stories last year, when Black Lives Matter invaded the town.

In this extended clip from The Gunn Show, Glen talks about his bid for mayor outside of the Bladez 2 Fadez barbershop during its illegal reopening.

