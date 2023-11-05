Blue collar revolt: Aussies abandon Labor in wake of failed Voice referendum

Blue-collar Australia is deserting the Albanese government, embracing the Coalition after the Voice referendum, according to a new report.

A recent RedBridge poll reveals a significant shift among tradespeople and TAFE-educated Australians, causing concern for the Labor Party.

The poll, conducted between October 25 and November 2, shows Labor's primary vote dropped by 4 per cent since August, especially evident among working-class Australians.

This shift is attributed to the Voice referendum, where only 39 per cent supported Mr Albanese’s proposed changes.

Labor's lead over the Coalition has eroded among those with vocational education: 37 per cent to 28 per cent for Year 12-educated, and 35 per cent to 33 per cent for TAFE and trade-educated voters.

However, Labor’s primary vote improved slightly among university graduates, rising from 40 per cent to 41 per cent.

RedBridge director Tony Barry states:

"The honeymoon is over for Anthony Albanese, and he's now sleeping on the couch," reflecting the diminishing public confidence. Furthermore, a Roy Morgan poll highlights this shift, with the Coalition now leading on two-party preferred support at 50.5 per cent to Labor’s 49.5 per cent.

The Government Confidence Rating also dipped significantly, standing at 78, indicating growing concerns about the nation’s direction.