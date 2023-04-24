Bogut calls out hypocritical stars pushing public health and social causes

Former NBA champion Andrew Bogut has shed light on the dissonance between the public and private behaviour of celebrities and media personalities when it comes to public health and social causes.

He claims that some of those who publicly endorsed vaccines and criticised others for not adhering to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines are not following the same practices behind closed doors.

This revelation comes after The Australian newspaper reported on opposition leader Peter Dutton's warning to corporate Australia about being manipulated by the Labor Party into pushing woke causes.

Dutton argued that business leaders should not chase popularity by supporting social causes they may not actually believe in.

Dutton urged business leaders to engage in honest public discourse and stop seeking social media approval by endorsing various causes. He called for an open debate on energy, with businesses resisting the extreme demands of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and industry super funds.

In response to Dutton's claims, Bogut agreed, stating that many celebrities, media figures, and professional athletes do not practice what they preach privately.

I have receipts

When I commentated the 2021 Olympics from the @Channel7 studios during Covid:

The same TV/Radio ppl who berated and shamed people for not wearing masks and social distancing, were not wearing masks and social distancing in the VIP/Green rooms.



Amazing to watch. https://t.co/8q9MswT23t — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 24, 2023

He cited his own experience during the 2021 Olympics, where he says he witnessed media personalities who had publicly shamed others for not wearing masks or social distancing failing to follow these measures themselves in VIP and Green rooms.

Only to then go on the air and social distance on camera and have masks under their chins.



I honestly thought I was on a comedy prank show. https://t.co/e9lO6srCSU — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, ABC host Tony Armstrong discussed the pressure on Indigenous celebrities to support the 'Yes' vote in the Voice to Parliament debate, as Australia prepares for its first referendum in nearly 25 years. Speaking with News Corp journalist Sarrah Le Marquand, Armstrong explained that the situation is not binary, and both 'Yes' and 'No' votes can have positive implications.

Armstrong, who is Indigenous, emphasised that the conversation should focus on what is best for Aboriginal people, and that he trusts the opinions of those more knowledgeable in the matter.

He argued that the referendum's outcome would be more nuanced and complex than simply good or bad, regardless of the result.