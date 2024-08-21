Bomb threat emailed to over 100 Jewish institutions across Canada

A bomb threat was emailed to more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada on Wednesday. The email, sent around 5 a.m., warned the institutions, which included synagogues, that explosives were placed in backpacks and would be detonated in a matter of hours.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

“You will all end up in a pool of blood, none of you deserve to keep living,” read the threat, claiming a group called "COURT" was behind the alleged attack.

Montreal police say they were alerted to the email around 7 a.m., reports the Montreal Gazette. Officers then secured the targeted areas, making sure there were no serious threats.

Rabbi Reuben Poupko, of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation in Côte-St-Luc, told the outlet he was aware of about a dozen Montreal area synagogues that had been targeted.

Poupko said it was "hard not to associate" the threats with an increased number of attacks, including firebombings and shots being fired at Jewish schools and synagogues, in the aftermath of Hamas's October 7, 2023, terror attack against Israel.

“Jewish life continues as normal today,” he added. “With a little more vigilance, but Jewish life continues.”