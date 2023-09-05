BOMBSHELL: Elon Musk reveals that ADL called on Twitter to ban Libs of TikTok
Musk's comments came as a response to Raichik, who urged him on September 4th to release all correspondence, pushing for greater transparency regarding the ADL and other organizations aiming to banish profiles like hers.
Amidst his battle with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Elon Musk publicly revealed that the organization, which bills itself as an “anti-hate” group, called for Twitter to censor and ban Libs of TikTok.
Libs of TikTok, a prominent account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that curates and posts materials from TikTok, students, and concerned parents about gender ideology, is run by an Orthodox Jewish woman named Chaya Raichik.
Emphasizing the disconnect, Musk underscored that despite its anti-antisemitism mandate, the ADL targeted accounts unrelated to such concerns. Responding to Raichik's plea for transparency, Musk conceded, suggesting that a comprehensive data release might "clear the air."
BREAKING: Elon suggests he will release all the data relating to the ADL and other organizations pushing to censor and silence X accounts
We need a full list of which organizations pushed for censorship and which accounts were affected!
THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILD pic.twitter.com/SdHmWf9A7T
Further, Musk disclosed a startling 60% drop in U.S. advertising revenue for the rebranded Twitter since his acquisition, attributing the downturn largely to ADL-induced advertiser apprehensions.
He cautioned the ADL, hinting at possible legal action and quipping that a courtroom victory might necessitate a name revision for the organization. Echoing this sentiment, Musk later reiterated his legal stance, adding a touch of irony to his proposed defamation lawsuit against the ADL.
