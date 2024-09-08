Ezra checks in before enormous free speech rally in Brazil

E-transfer (Canada):

We're in Sao Paolo, Brazil, where a massive rally is scheduled on the country's Independence Day. The rally is a mix of support for former president Jair Bolsonaro and in support of free speech against the censorship of X, the social media company formerly called Twitter and owned by Elon Musk.

An out-of-control judge named Alexandre de Moraes has been banning individual accounts of political opposition figures and has now just outright banned X altogether.

So, on Independence Day, Bolsonaro, who's basically the leading opposition figure, is having his rally in Sao Paulo while Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or simply Lula, is having his rally in Brasilia, the country's capital.

We filmed out report on the fringes of the rally, where it's something of a festival atmosphere as Bolsonaro supporters don the nation's iconic yellow and green colours.

Politics is a huge affair in a country with 200 million citizens, and it was a razor's edge win that saw Lula win the last election. Bolsonaro wants back in, but Lula's right-hand man, Moraes, has issued a ruling saying that Bolsonaro is not eligible to run in the next election.

It's really modelled in the U.S. Democrat style of lawfare against Donald Trump. Imagine just simply saying: you're not allowed to run again because I'm a judge and I say so and I'm protecting democracy.

Although we may not think of a Latin American country as the heart of liberal democracy, this is a large democracy. And if they can get away with the kind of tyranny, lawfare, censorship and abusiveness here in Brazil, don't think for a moment that other leaders won't think they can copy it — especially the censorship aspect.

We'll make our way in and have our full report for you soon. See more of over coverage at TheTruthAboutBrazil.com.