Hundreds of thousands rally against dictatorship in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and head of production Efron Monsanto are in Sao Paulo, Brazil covering a protest against the authoritarian president's new censorship laws, among them, banning X (formerly Twitter).

Many signs were seen championing freedom of speech and Elon Musk. Signs also said "Morase is immoral," referring to an extremist judge who has been punishing critics of the president, including journalists, and censoring opposition leaders.

Some freedom fighters even showed up dressed up as Alexander de Moraes in mockery of his bald head and large black cape. "We must fight for the people who are unjustly imprisoned," one of them told Rebel News. "It is a mockery of justice that we are experiencing today."

Excited speeches took place on a stage in front of the Federal Justice building. Among the speakers was former president and leader of the opposition, Jair Bolsanoro.

Bolsanoro shouted: "Brazil is ours. Brazil will be free. Brazil above all!"

A protester told Ezra that he was there to represent his friend, one of the journalists hiding in exile in America due to the myriad of illegal actions. "He's a journalist, he told the truth and now he's paying for it," he said, explaining that the government took his passport, and all his assets and separated his family for over three years.

"Are you worried that Brazil is becoming a dictatorship again?" Rebel News asked one freedom fighter, who responded, "We are already a dictatorship."