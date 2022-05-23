BREAKING: Avi Yemini confronts WHO COVID guru in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' Australian correspondent tracked down David Nabarro Monday afternoon in Davos, Switzerland at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings taking place between May 22 and May 26.

“You are asking questions that I can't answer,” Nabarro pleaded with Yemini before agreeing to a more formal interview.

#BREAKING: I just "ambushed" WHO Covid envoy at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



The WEF, founded by reclusive odd-ball Klaus Schwab, is comprised of oligarchs, politicians, elites, celebrities and their groupies to discuss their vision for society. To learn more about the WEF and the sinister cabal's plan to control every aspect of your life, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com

“I hope viewers can understand, and I hope this is not cut out, that I have been ambushed in the street and I am responding to this gentleman, I don't even know his name, and I am responding to his question because I believe it is my duty to attempt to communicate,” Nabarro, the WHO special envoy on COVID explained directly to the camera.

According to his UN biography, Nabarro is as connected as any global elite:

He joined the UN Secretary-General in 2005 as Assistant Secretary-General. Initially, he was responsible for coordinating UN system responses to avian and pandemic influenza. From 2016 he worked as Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Cholera in Haiti. He left the UN at the end of June 2017. He now advises and facilitates for sustainable development from a base near Geneva, Switzerland.

Rebel News has sent a team of six reporters to the WEF meetings to bring the world the other side of the story — the truth about the WEF — that the mainstream media refuses to.