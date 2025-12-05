Breaking down an Indigenous activist's monumental victory for financial transparency

Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discusses a landmark Federal Court ruling that re-affirms First Nations band members' right to access documents related to their community's spending and finances.

  December 05, 2025   |   News Analysis

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed an Indigenous activist's pivotal victory for financial transparency within First Nations. 

Frog Lake First Nation band member Hans McCarthy recently partnered with the CTF to launch a court application against Indigenous Services Canada to compel the department to release financial records about Frog Lake's trust fund.

The application was launched because according to reports, the trust fund has decreased drastically, from $102 million in 2013 to less than $9 million in 2024. The fund holds revenues from natural resources located on band property.

Indigenous Services Canada originally refused to disclose the financial documents after McCarthy filed a freedom of information request to see how the funds were being spent.

However, the ruling from the Federal Court late last month now compels Indigenous Services Canada to release the full documents to McCarthy within 30 days.

"From now on Sheila, if the feds ever try to block a First Nations member from knowing things like financial information that's happening in their communities, it will be this decision that will be cited," Sims explained.

McCarthy also celebrated the ruling:  “This court victory is important because it will help my community, but it will also help all bands across the country fighting for more financial transparency.”

CTF General Counsel Devin Drover applauded the court's decision as well: “The court made it clear that neither Ottawa nor band leadership can keep band members in the dark about their community’s money.”

The ruling sets a precedent that First Nations leaders and the federal government must show transparency with how community trust funds are being spent.

