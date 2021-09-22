BREAKING: Nenshi makes vaccine passports mandatory in Calgary with new bylaw

The Canadian Press / ﻿Jeff McIntosh

After Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi criticized Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for refusing to call his “restriction exemption program” a vaccine passport, and denounced the province for leaving the choice to participate in the program up to each business, city council met to discuss a vaccine passport bylaw of their own.

The City of Calgary councillors voted almost unanimously in favor of a city bylaw mandating vaccine passports for all eligible businesses, with no possibility for the businesses to choose not to participate in the program. Only mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas opposed the bylaw.

In practice, this means that certain businesses — like restaurants, pubs, bars, nightclubs, and casinos — will no longer be able to opt out of the vaccine passport program. Given that this is a city bylaw, it also means that peace officers will be able to enforce vaccine passports and issue fines. The bylaws are reported to come into effect on Thursday, September 23.

