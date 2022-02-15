BREAKING: Ottawa Police Chief resigns, source says

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned, a source has reportedly said.

According to the Toronto Sun's Brian Lilley, a "senior source close to the situation" has confirmed Sloly's resignation.

BREAKING: Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned according to a senior source close to the situation. — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 15, 2022

Last week, Sloly said that there was "absolutely [no]" plans to resign as police chief, telling Newstalk 580 CFRA that he "came here to do a job."

Sloly has been criticized for accusing Freedom Convoy truckers and supporters of engaging in "harmful" activities and of promoting "hatred" and "violence," without providing evidence to support such accusations.

Others have criticized Sloly of not doing enough to quell the peaceful protest that progressive politicians and media have described as an illegal "occupation" and a "siege."

Sloly was chief of police with the Ottawa Police Service since October 28, 2019. His resignation comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa and at various border crossings across Canada.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.