BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries Has Been Released On Bail

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer has been released on bail after being behind bars since April 4th after being arrested three times in five weeks.



Last night Pastor Derek Reimer, who was jailed after protesting drag time story hour has been released in Calgary.



Support his legal fight at: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl pic.twitter.com/I26WhqtHAo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2023

This most recent arrest resulted from breached bail conditions in relation to charges of his protests against drag interactive events with children. Reimer was arrested on the eighth-related charges, including hate-related ones. Most recently, he was jailed for protesting near a drag queen story hour which the crown says violated his release conditions on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after protesting a drag queen story hour at Calgary's Seton Library back in February.



Yesterday in court, the crown prosecutor requested Derek be placed on house arrest, with an exception to when he needs to be at his street ministry with the impression that there are only set times. Derek’s lawyer then argued that that would not work as Derek has unpredictable times he may be called to fulfill his duties as leader and pastor of Mission 7. The judge dismissed this request. This left Derek to be released on bail with a warning from the judge saying his patience will be out if Derek is to re-offend his bail conditions again.



Derek Reimer's lawyer, Ben Allison, has recommended we refrain from publishing the conditions of the release.



In partnership with The Democracy Fund, Rebel News was able to hire a lawyer to help Derek on these matters. You can help us crowdfund for his lawyer by heading to SavePastorDerek.com.