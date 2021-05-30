Pastor REFUSED bail for 'inciting' church on Sunday in Melbourne

Pastor Paul Furlong from The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren was arrested Saturday night for "inciting" church on Sunday.

Police raided three of the Pastor's family members homes before finding him at his business.

Sunday morning, a vast police operation shut down much of the industrial area of Narre Warren, and hundreds of police hunted the small group of churchgoers who congregated at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre around the corner.

The Pastor was arrested and charged last lockdown in Melbourne:

A night court on Sunday evening refused the pastor bail.

More to follow.