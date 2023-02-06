BREAKING: Seattle terminates COVID-19 vaccination requirements for city employees

E-transfer (Canada):

The City of Seattle announced in an email on Monday that they will no longer be requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as terms of employment.

#BREAKING: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced in an email on Monday that the city has terminated the COVID-19 vaccination requirement as means of employment. — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 6, 2023

The mandates caused a significant staffing crisis across all city departments; including law enforcement, first response, healthcare, and utilities.

It was never about science and it’s all being done in concert with other Democrats. pic.twitter.com/EGfZX76khM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 6, 2023

“As COVID transmission and hospitalization rates continue to remain low through the winter surge…the City is announcing that we are lifting COVID vaccination requirements,” Mayor Harrell said in an email.

“Informed by our Department of Public Health and issued in partnership with King County, Executive Order 2023-02 will sunset the employee, contractor, and volunteer vaccine mandates this evening, Monday, February 6th. Effective tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7th, the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for Executive City employees, contractors, and volunteers will officially be lifted,” Harrell continued.

While the vaccination requirements are now lifted, Harrell explained that employees will still have to take the proper protocols if they are to test positive for COVID-19, like testing and self-isolation.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also sent out an email on Monday notifying that the vaccine mandate will be lifted for the entire county.

As the state’s most progressive cities terminate the vaccine mandate for employees, Governor Inslee has yet to announce if he will be lifting the vaccine requirement for state workers. In fact, when Rebel News questioned him a few weeks ago about rehiring the state workers he fired over the mandate, Inslee refused to answer. He later appeared on Undivided with Brandi Kruse and said he would rehire the workers “only if they were to get vaccinated.”

The city and county’s announcement comes after multiple lawsuits have been filed on behalf of police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, and public school teachers.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County agencies have not yet announced if they will rehire the employees fired under the mandates in October 2021.