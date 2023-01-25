BREAKING: Smith responds to 'defamatory' CBC article on email allegations

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith condemns the CBC for publishing a "defamatory article" last week on rumours her staff sent crown prosecutors emails about the Coutts blockade.

In a release from the Premier's Office (PO), they claim the article contains "baseless allegations" that an internal investigation by Alberta Justice proved false.

On Monday, they searched for "any emails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the premier's office over four months."

According to a Justice spokesperson, the search included all emails in the government mailboxes, including emails from or to a non-government email address.

They did not uncover any record of electronic communication between the PO and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS). Smith said she's confident in its findings.

She is now calling on the CBC to retract its "outrageous story" and issue a formal apology to the province, including non-partisan officials from the Alberta Public Service.

While the Premier publicly campaigned for seven months on exploring ways to grant legal amnesty for individuals charged with non-violent, non-firearms, pandemic-related violations, her office did not pursue amnesty after receiving a detailed legal opinion from the Ministry of Justice.

According to the release, all communications between the PO, Alberta Justice and public servants "have been appropriate" and "made through the proper channels."

"I am confident in the integrity and professionalism of my staff," said Smith. "That's why I am grateful for the non-partisan review completed this weekend by the Public Service Commission, which found no contact records between the premier's office and Crown prosecutors."

Smith continued:

I have complete faith that the public service conducted a thorough review. I want to thank them for the seriousness with which they took this matter and their commitment to working non-stop over the past few days to provide Albertans with results to put their concerns to rest. An independent Crown prosecution service, free from political interference, is integral to preserving public confidence in the justice system.

A Leger poll commissioned by Rebel News uncovered 73% of United Conservative Party supporters want pandemic prosecutions against pastors and small businesses dropped by the Alberta government. However, half of Albertans oppose such an amnesty.

Only one-third of Albertans supported the Premier's initial proposal to end COVID prosecutions for violating the lockdowns and public health mandates. Whereas 67% of UCP members overwhelmingly support the initiative.