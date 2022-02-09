BREAKING: Somyurek's 'Red Shirts' motion PASSES

Former Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek has successfully triggered a new corruption investigation into the Andrews government after his motion passed in Victorian state parliament late this afternoon.

The State Senate has voted 19-17 to refer the Andrews Government to the Ombudsman with a view to reopening the inquiry into the "Red Shirts" rorts scandal.

The motion sought opposition from the crossbench MPs who successfully helped Andrews secure his pandemic powers bill, Fiona Patten, Samantha Ratnam and Andy Meddick while Labor MP Kaushaliya Vaghela sensationally crossed the floor.

Never forget his three stooges who tried to stop it; Fiona Patten, Samantha Ratnam and Andy Medick



They failed, unlike the pandemic bill. https://t.co/wiL6Mjagpj — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 9, 2022

Mr Somyurek introduced the motion to parliament for the state’s watchdog to further probe the “biggest political scandal in Victoria’s history”, Labor’s misuse of almost $400,000 in taxpayer funds during the election campaign in 2014.

The motion called on the Ombudsman to investigate the role Premier Daniel Andrews had in “designing, propagating and facilitating” the scheme while he was opposition leader in 2014.

Not all heroes wear capes.



Thank you, MP Kaushaliya Vaghela, for crossing the floor—you have more integrity than any crossbencher who voted against it. https://t.co/c0fojMGnbd — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 9, 2022

It also pushed for a probe into potential branch stacking activities, the Premier’s social media unit staff, the monetising of factional politics, and electoral officers and ministerial advisers performing factional tasks on work time.