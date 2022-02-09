BREAKING: Somyurek's 'Red Shirts' motion PASSES

Somyurek's motion passes giving green light to investigation into scandal

BREAKING: Somyurek's 'Red Shirts' motion PASSES
Remove Ads

Former Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek has successfully triggered a new corruption investigation into the Andrews government after his motion passed in Victorian state parliament late this afternoon.

The State Senate has voted 19-17 to refer the Andrews Government to the Ombudsman with a view to reopening the inquiry into the "Red Shirts" rorts scandal.

The motion sought opposition from the crossbench MPs who successfully helped Andrews secure his pandemic powers bill, Fiona Patten, Samantha Ratnam and Andy Meddick while Labor MP Kaushaliya Vaghela sensationally crossed the floor.

Mr Somyurek introduced the motion to parliament for the state’s watchdog to further probe the “biggest political scandal in Victoria’s history”, Labor’s misuse of almost $400,000 in taxpayer funds during the election campaign in 2014.

The motion called on the Ombudsman to investigate the role Premier Daniel Andrews had in “designing, propagating and facilitating” the scheme while he was opposition leader in 2014.

It also pushed for a probe into potential branch stacking activities, the Premier’s social media unit staff, the monetising of factional politics, and electoral officers and ministerial advisers performing factional tasks on work time.

Australia
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store sidebar redirect

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.