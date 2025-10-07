BREAKING: Tamara Lich will be sentenced today. Follow my live courtroom updates.

I’m at the courthouse in Ottawa. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are about to be sentenced for their roles in the 2022 trucker convoy.

Legal precedent says that a first offence for politically-motivated mischief, where there was no violence involved, results in ZERO jail time. I’ve sat through several of the recent sentencing hearings for various truckers across Canada, and I’ve heard all of the precedents — typically Greenpeace protesters blocking a bridge or a logging road, or an anti-oil protester blocking a pipeline.

Time after time, judges give people a warning and let them go. (And remember: Tamara has already spent 49 days in jail awaiting trial.)

Incredibly, Doug Ford’s prosecutors are demanding SEVEN YEARS in prison for Tamara, and EIGHT YEARS for Chris.

There is no legal precedent for that. It’s a disgrace — frankly, it’s surprising to me that any lawyer would actually seek such an astoundingly unconstitutional sentence. But that’s what’s happening today.

Please follow along as I live-tweet the proceedings — that should start at 10 a.m. ET, or 8 a.m. MT.

And if you can, please chip in to Tamara’s crowdfunding campaign to cover her legal bills.

Tamara is going to appeal her conviction, so no matter what happens in court today, we’ll be back. We’ve got to help her cover her legal bills. If you can, please do — you’ll actually get a charitable tax receipt for that.