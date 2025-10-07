LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich faces sentencing in Ottawa

The Crown is seeking a seven-year prison sentence for Lich over her actions during the 2022 protests against COVID-19 mandates.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is at the courthouse in Ottawa this morning as Tamara Lich is scheduled to be sentenced for her role as an organizer of the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Lich was one of the most prominent faces of the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy demonstrations that descended upon Ottawa in early 2022.

She was originally charged with mischief, intimidation, obstructing police, and counselling others to commit those acts. However in April 2025, Lich was found not guilty on most of these charges, but convicted of mischief.

The Crown is seeking an unprecedented seven-year prison sentence for Lich due the 'profound impact' she had on the protests in Ottawa.

